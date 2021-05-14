Left Menu

Remdesivir black-marketing: 3 nurses, medical store staff held

Four people were arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra for alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, police said on Friday.Three of them are women working as nurses in a hospital and the fourth is a man employed in a medical store, an official said.Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Food and Drug Administration and police arrested two women selling two Remdesivir vials for Rs 54,000 in front of KK Wagh Engineering College on Thursday.

Four people were arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra for alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, police said on Friday.

Three of them are women working as nurses in a hospital and the fourth is a man employed in a medical store, an official said.

''Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Food and Drug Administration and police arrested two women selling two Remdesivir vials for Rs 54,000 in front of KK Wagh Engineering College on Thursday. The vials have a printed price of Rs 3,000 each. They named their two associates who too were held soon after,'' he said.

An Adgaon police station official identified them Shruti Ubale, Jagruti Shardul, Snehal Pagare and Kamesh Bachhav, and said they were remanded in custody till May 17.

