Demands met, Gujarat medical teachers outfit calls off stir

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An association of medical teachers in Gujarat called off their agitation on Friday after the state government accepted most of their demands, one of its functionaries said.

The Gujarat Medical Teachers Association (GMTA), which has around 1,700 members from six government medical colleges, called off its agitation after the state government accepted most of their demands, including hike in non-practicing allowance, said GMTA treasurer Dr Hitendra K Desai.

The GMTA was protesting for the past two weeks and the stir was called off after a meeting with minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

The state government would issue a notification to regularise the services of medical teachers who were appointed on ad-hoc basis, said Jadeja in a release.

The release said promotion of eligible teachers as recommended by the departmental promotion committee (DPC) in the past will be carried out, adding that the state government would give higher pay scales under the career advancement scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

