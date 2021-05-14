COVID-19 numbers improving, but no dropping one's guard: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the coronavirus positivity rate had come down to 11.8 per cent from 24 per cent earlier in the state but the people must not drop their guard.

In his message to the people of the state, he said corona curfew would continue till the virus chain is broken completely, though he added that crisis management groups in districts with minimal cases could chart a ''formula for lifting corona curfew''.

The CM also informed that Class X exams conducted by MP Board of Secondary Education stood cancelled while the Class XII one would be held with 20-day prior intimation when the COVID-19 situation improves further.

''The COVID-19 infection rate has dipped to 11.8 per cent from 24 per cent earlier. The weekly positivity rate has come down to 14.8 per cent. A total of 8,087 new cases were reported on Friday. But we must not drop our guard,'' he said.

He asked people to get treatment the moment they experience symptoms.

He informed that 800 doctors and an equal number of nurses and technicians, 2,400 in all, would be hired in the state's health sector.

