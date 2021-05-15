Left Menu

Chhattisgarh asks districts to extend lockdown till May 31

The Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 even as it granted more relaxations in economic and other activities, an official said on Saturday. The lockdown, currently in force in all districts of the state, was set to end in most regions at May 15 midnight. The lockdown will not be lifted in the state.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:43 IST
Chhattisgarh asks districts to extend lockdown till May 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh government has asked authorities in all the 28 districts to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31 even as it granted more relaxations in economic and other activities, an official said on Saturday.

The lockdown, currently in force in all districts of the state, was set to end in most regions at May 15 midnight.

''The lockdown will not be lifted in the state. Only certain relaxations will be granted, depending on the COVID-19 situation and risks in each of the districts,'' the official from the public relations department said.

The restrictions and relaxations will be applicable till May 31, he said.

The state government had on May 4 asked all the districts to extend the lockdown, which was imposed in early April, till May 16 while giving some relaxations, the official said.

As per the new guidelines, all government and private construction activities will be allowed and they can be carried out in compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) and labor safety measures, he said.

Standalone shops including those selling groceries, essentials, vegetables, and fruits can function till 5 pm, he said.

''Shops located in established markets can operate, but with an odd-even system, under which they will be allowed to open on alternate days. Collectors and superintendents of police can decide modalities after consulting local traders' associations,'' the official said.

All shops and establishments shall remain shut after 5 pm on working days, he said.

On Sundays, only petrol pumps, hospitals, medical establishments, medicine shops, PDS shops will be allowed to function. Home delivery of essential commodities will be permitted, he said.

Vegetable markets, wedding venues, cinema halls, malls, clubs, swimming pools, supermarkets, showrooms, gyms, religious places, coaching classes, schools, colleges, parks, liquor stores, and roadside establishments will remain shut, the official said.

Tourist spots will remain shut and public gatherings will be prohibited, he said, adding that exams may be permitted as per the state government orders and home delivery of liquor will be allowed for online orders.

These relaxations will be applicable for Raipur, Durg, and Rajnandgaon districts, while other districts can choose to impose certain relaxations based on their local situations, he said.

''However, for state-wide uniformity, it is strongly advised that no district grants more relaxations than those mentioned above,'' he added.

The lockdown has been extended till May 31 in Raipur and till May 24 in Bilaspur district.

As of Friday, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 8,99,925, including 11,461 casualties, leaving the state with 1,15,964 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Rise in hill districts' share in COVID-related deaths matter of concern, says SDCF President

President of Social Development for Communities Foundation SDCF Anoop Nautiyal on Saturday said that it is a matter of concern that the share of nine hill districts in COVID-related deaths in the state is on the rise. It is a matter of conc...

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts: PM Modi.

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts PM Modi....

Fintech startup BankSathi raises USD 200K seed funding round from Angel Investors

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and Ex-Banker Himanshu Pujari, Delhi based startup will use these funds for product development, team building and executing marketing and grow...

COVID-19: Liquid Medical Oxygen, oxygen cylinders arrive at Mumbai port from Kuwait

A Kuwaiti ship arrived at Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai on Saturday, carrying three semi-trailers of Liquid Medical Oxygen 25 metric tonnes each and 1000 oxygen cylinders on board, to help India combat the coronavirus pandemic. External Affair...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021