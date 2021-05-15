Left Menu

Man falls off Nagpur hospital ramp, dies

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:16 IST
Man falls off Nagpur hospital ramp, dies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 67-year-old man who had come for surgery for a urological ailment died after falling off the ramp of a hospital in Nagpur on Saturday morning, police said.

Tulshiram Bangade had walked up to the second floor on the ramp of Super Speciality Hospital here when he fell, an Ajni police station official said.

He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital with severe head injuries but died soon after, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil halts Sinovac vaccine production as China is not sending ingredients

Brazil has stopped production of Sinovac vaccine as China is reportedly not sending ingredients due to diplomatic ill-will over criticism of China. Brazil has run out of raw materials to produce Sinovac Biotech Ltds Covid-19 vaccine as a su...

Myanmar frees Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

An arrested Japanese reporter returned home Friday after being released by Myanmars ruling junta in what it called a gesture of friendship to Japan.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Yuki Kitazumi was released after efforts by...

Goa adds Baricitinib medicine to COVID-19 treatment protocol

The health department in Goa is working on an additional treatment protocol with the introduction of Baricitinib medicine for COVID-19 patients, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.He said the medicine would ensure patient...

Scientists discover simple surgical technique that prevents strokes in heart patients

A simple surgery saves patients with heart arrhythmia from often-lethal strokes, according to a large international study led by McMaster University. Researchers found that removing the left atrial appendage- an unused, finger-like tissue t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021