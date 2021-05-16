Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 00:17 IST
Chief Ecoomic Advisor's pep talk to students at IIM-C convocation
Trust is very important while pursuing a career, Chief Economic Advisor to the Union government Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian said at the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, on Saturday.

Underscoring the need to build trust, Subramanian, an alumnus of IIM-C, told the future team leaders at the virtual event, if one makes the first move in an organization to behave in a trustworthy manner, it will be reciprocated by others.

Subramanian, who attended the event as the chief guest, traced his journey at IIM -C over two decades back, saying ''when I remember some of those classes, I get goosebumps''.

In a strong motivational speech, he said, ''It is a very important day for all of you. Thank your parents. Without their contribution, you would not have been able what you are today.'' Highlighting the importance of team in an organization, he said, ''remember every activity is done in a team''.

Drawing cricket analogy he referred to former India skipper Sourav Ganguly ''who could spot talents, which is an important quality to recognize someone's capability and temperament. He showed faith in his team he chose''.

He also referred to another cricketing hero Rahul Dravid for his ''large-heartedness,'' and for doing whatever was required in the interest of the team.

Asking the students to take criticism ''in your stride'' and hear and face the person who dares to criticize, he said ''be grounded, never let success get on your heads''.

Subramanian also referred to Bhagawad Gita which, he said, can be a veritable source of inspiration for one in different situations.

Chairman, Board of Governors, Shrikrishna Kulkarni told the graduates ''All your hard work and toil is being recognized and culminating in you becoming the newest members of the family of the IIM Calcutta alumni an incredible distinction and a coveted privilege.

''The own strength of character and intelligence will give IIM (C) students the necessary willpower to endure any battle and win''.

The award of diplomas was announced for 36 students in Post Graduate Programme for Executives for Visionary Leadership in Manufacturing (PGPEX VLM) and 57 students in Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA).

The premier B school also conferred Ph.D. degrees to 14 students.

This year, a new doctoral student award 'Nirmal Chandra Memorial Doctoral Student Award' has been instituted for Ph.D. graduating candidates obtaining the highest Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA).

IIM-C Director-in-charge Dr. Subir Bhattacharya also spoke on the occasion.

