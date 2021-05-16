Left Menu

No new virus strain behind spate of Covid-19 deaths in AMU: Official

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:41 IST
No new virus strain behind spate of Covid-19 deaths in AMU: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Genome sequencing of Covid-19 samples has not found any new coronavirus strain behind the infection around the AMU campus, university authorities said Sunday as another member of their fraternity died.

Professor Abu Qamar, 75, the former dean of the Faculty of Medicine in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital died here on Sunday of Covid-19 after battling it for nearly three weeks, JNMC Principal Shahid Ali Siddiqui said.

Prof Qamar died two days after AMU's former proctor, Prof Nasim Beg, 76, died in a New Delhi hospital where he was shifted to and admitted after his condition worsened here, his family members said.

At least 38 AMU teachers, including 21 serving ones, have died of Covid or Covid-like symptoms in the last month, triggering doubts if any new deadly strain of the virus has been in circulation on the AMU campus.

These doubts also prompted the varsity's JNMC authorities to send Covid-19 samples from the AMU campus and its neighbouring Civil Lines area for genome sequencing to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi.

No new strain of coronavirus has been detected in samples sent for genome sequencing to the CSIR in New Delhi, said a senior JNMC official, in a relief to the hospital's beleaguered staff who have been on the edge following a large number of deaths of the serving and retired AMU employees.

Prof Haris Manzoor Khan, the head of the JNMC's Department of Microbiology and the principal investigator of the AMU's Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, said out of the 20 samples sent to CSIR for genome sequencing, 18 (90 percent) had B.1.617.2 lineage referred to as the double mutation variant, first identified in Maharashtra on October 5, 2020.

It is a subtype of B.1.617 variant which is the main virus circulating in the second wave of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, he added. The WHO has described it as a "Variant of Concern" because of its higher transmissibility and reduced neutralization from pre-existing antibodies, he said.

B.1.617 has a higher growth rate than other circulating variants suggesting a potentially increased rate of transmission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnams daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.Most of the cases had been unde...

COVID-19 fears: 30 deaths in 2 weeks in V K Singh’s Haryana village, says sarpanch

Over 30 people have died in Union minister V K Singhs ancestral village here in the past two weeks, the sarpanch said on Sunday as the unusually high number of deaths raised concern that COVID-19 could be the cause.Bopara village head Nares...

OIC condemns Israel 'brutal aggression' against Palestinians - statement

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation OIC condemned in the strongest terms Israels brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, according to a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the organisation on Sunday.The statement, c...

Business briefs

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray on Sunday said one of the safest ways to enjoy travel during the COVID-19 times is to visit rural areas, and agri-tourism has the potential to be one of the fastest growing sectors amid the pand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021