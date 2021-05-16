Left Menu

The Aligarh Muslim University teachers association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine, and use his office in helping to bring the crisis to an end.AMUTA secretary Najmul Hasan said AMU teachers had passed a resolution to this effect.Hasan said the loss of innocent lives of children and women in Ghaza was a blot upon humanity.

Loss of innocent lives in Gaza blot on humanity: AMU teachers' association
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Aligarh Muslim University teachers' association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the escalating violence between Israel and Palestine, and use his office in helping to bring the crisis to an end.

AMUTA secretary Najmul Hasan said AMU teachers had passed a resolution to this effect.

Hasan said the loss of innocent lives of children and women in Ghaza was a blot upon humanity. India has traditionally played a constructive role in the Middle East and the situation warrants its active role, he said. PTI CORR NAV HMB

