Assam govt replaces deputy commissioners of 20 districts

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 23:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

In the first major large-scale reshuffle of bureaucrats after the BJP returned to power for a second term, the Assam government on Sunday replaced deputy commissioners of 20 districts.

The move comes two days after 38 officers in the rank of superintendent of police were transferred across the state.

As per an order issued by the Personnel Department Secretary T P Borgohain, Finance Deputy Secretary Aayush Garg is being transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Baksa.

The state government also transferred Assam State Warehousing Corporation Managing Director Tej Prasad Bhusal to Barpeta, Personnel Secretary Binita Pegu to Charaideo, Hailakandi ADC Narendra Kumar Shah to Chirang and Home Secretary Prabhati Thaosen to Darrang, as DCs of the respective districts.

Darrang ADC P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Karimganj DC Anbamuthan M P, Welfare of Tea and Ex-Tea Garden Tribes Director Meenakshi Das Nath, Sonitpur DC Manavendra Pratap Singh and Sonitpur ADC Rohan Kumar Jha will be the new deputy commissioners of Dhemaji, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat and Hailakandi respectively.

The government also transferred Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Secretary Ashok Kr Barman to Jorhat, Cachar ADC Sumit Sattawan to Lakhimpur, Hailakandi DC Megha Nidhi Dahal to Kokrajhar, Lakhimpur DC Khargeswar Pegu to Karimganj and Higher Education Secretary Gitimoni Phukan to Nalbari.

Industries and Commerce Additional Secretary Pawar Narsing Sambhaji, Karimganj ADC Hivare Nisarg Gautam, Industries and Commerce Commissioner Pabitra Ram Khound, Joint Chief Electoral Officer P Uday Praveen and Industries and Commerce Additional Secretary Utpala Saikia will head Tinsukia, South Salmara Mankachar, Sonitpur, Udalguri and West Karbi Anglong.

The DCs who have been replaced will be transferred to various government departments.

