Left Menu

China bars foreign curricula, ownership in some private schools

China's State Council has announced tough new curbs on school curricula and ownership of private schools, the latest in a series of measures intended to tighten control of the country's fast-growing education sector. The new law, which comes into effect on Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 13:32 IST
China bars foreign curricula, ownership in some private schools

China's State Council has announced tough new curbs on school curricula and ownership of private schools, the latest in a series of measures intended to tighten control of the country's fast-growing education sector.

The new law, which comes into effect on Sept. 1, halts the teaching of foreign curricula in schools from kindergarten to grade nine (K-9) and prohibits the ownership or control of any private K-9 schools by foreign entities. China currently has private K-9 schools that teach local and foreign curricula. Ninth grade students in China are typically 15 or 16 years old.

Members of the board of directors or any other decision- making body at a private K-9 school must be Chinese nationals and must include representatives from the regulators, according to the Private Education Promotion Law published on Friday on a government website. The K-9 schools will no longer be able to organise entrance tests or recruit in advance. They also will be barred from establishing private schools or converting themselves into private schools.

China is framing tough new rules for its booming private tutoring industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and to boost the country’s birth rate by lowering family living costs, Reuters reported last week. The new law is "stricter-than-expected for compulsory education schools (K-9 schools), especially in the complete ban of connected party transactions, and K9 private schools can’t be controlled by agreement," said U.S. bank Citi in a research note to clients on Sunday.

Citi said it expected much of the K12 players' revenues and profits to come "under challenge" as a result of the new law. ($1 = 6.4308 Chinese yuan renminbi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9 missing people in Indonesia's boat accident found dead

Jakarta Indonesia, May 17 ANIXinhua The nine-missing people in a boat accident in the Kedung Ombo Reservoir in Boyolali district, Indonesias Central Java province, have been found dead, local officials said on Monday. The nine victims were ...

Uttarakhand reports first black fungus death

A 36-year-old COVID-19 patient has died of mucormycosis or black fungus at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, according to hospital officials, marking the states first fatality from the fungal infection.The man died as he was...

Social media restrictions lifted in Ethiopia, NetBlocks says

Service to social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram has been restored in Ethiopia after they were restricted earlier on Monday, internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said.Service to impacted online platforms in Ethiopia has...

Thailand reports another COVID-19 record after prison clusters

Thailand reported on Monday a daily record of 9,635 new coronavirus cases, nearly three-quarters of which were prisoners infected in jail clusters, as the Southeast Asian country struggles with the third wave of infections.The combined case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021