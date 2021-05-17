Newton School launches COVID hiring package for Indian companies

Left Menu

With Indias first of its kind initiative, CampusPlus, Newton School aims to solve the hiring problem of recruiters Allows recruiters to access the industry ready talent pool in a few clicks at zero cost Newton School is an edtech company focused at solving the employability problem of college graduates Bengaluru, May 17, 2021 Newton School, an online edtech platform that trains students with industry oriented skills has introduced a new initiative, CampusPlus, with an aim to provide easy and convenient bulk hiring of job ready software developers to top MNCs.

~ With India’s first of its kind initiative, CampusPlus, Newton School aims to solve the hiring problem of recruiters ~ Allows recruiters to access the industry ready talent pool in a few clicks at zero cost ~ Newton School is an edtech company focused at solving the employability problem of college graduates Bengaluru, May 17, 2021: Newton School, an online edtech platform that trains students with industry oriented skills has introduced a new initiative, “CampusPlus”, with an aim to provide easy and convenient bulk hiring of job ready software developers to top MNC’s. Until now, fresh college graduates were the only option for MNCs to hire at scale. But, hiring college graduates means investing a lot of time and cost; first, in finding the right candidate and then training them. The problem does not end here, even months of bearing the training costs does not guarantee a candidate's long term reliability. This new initiative of Newton School will solve this problem of bulk hiring by providing industry ready resources with minimal effort from the recruiters. Newton School’s training program selects only the best 1% through a rigorous assessment process that includes aptitude test, basic codebility skill test, and sincerity towards the program. These students are then trained in Data Structures & Algorithms through classroom sessions and dedicated mentorship by tech leads from top tech companies for 6 months. Following this, this highly trained and industry ready talent pool is made available to the recruiters at zero cost. This also decreases the attrition rate in the recently joined junior resources. With this initiative, Newton School aims to break the barriers of traditional recruiting practices of campus recruitment and reduces the cost involved in training new recruits. CampusPlus needs recruiters to just raise requests for candidates by defining requirements through a set of simple questions. NS then provides them with the right candidates from the batch and handholds them through the entire interview process. Since Newton School CampusPlus is an open platform, companies do not have to pay or even register to avail the service. Nishant Chandra, Co-Founder, Newton School, commented, “On one side you have a million+ college graduates every year with low single digit employability rate and on the other side there are 1000s of companies struggling to find talent. We aim to bridge this massive gap through our new drive. We are building an online academy and solving the deep problem of recruitment by providing industry ready resources to the companies at absolutely no cost. Saving the recruiters all the time, energy and money in employing the right talent “. Today, Newton School graduates are working in over 200 large Software product development companies in India, including brands like Zomato, Thoughtworks, Airtel, Meesho and several Global Capability Centers (GCC). Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs and college friends, Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, Newton School aims to transform India into a global developer powerhouse through its highly personalised training platform. Nishant and Siddharth had a shared passion for education since their college days. Siddharth taught underprivileged kids over the weekends during his college days. After his MBA from IIM-C, Nishant let go of his lucrative job as a consultant to join Unacademy at an early stage. The startup is backed by RTP Global, Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures, Unacademy co-founders Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, Hemesh Singh and others.

About Newton School: Newton School is an edtech company focused at solving the employability problem of college graduates. It’s six month pay after placement track, allows learners to earn 6-40 Lakh per annum salary in top-notch companies. They make available this highly talented pool of software developers to companies, ready to join immediately. Newton School is the brainchild of Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari, two friends from IIT Roorkee, and began operations in 2019.

