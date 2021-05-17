Left Menu

Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board

made a decision in 2020 that it wasnt appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on its board as they investigated the billionaires prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.Citing unnamed sources, The Journal reported online Sunday that board members looking into the matter hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 16:57 IST
Report: Microsoft investigated Gates before he left board
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Board members at Microsoft Corp. made a decision in 2020 that it wasn't appropriate for its co-founder Bill Gates to continue sitting on its board as they investigated the billionaire's prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Citing unnamed sources, The Journal reported online Sunday that board members looking into the matter hired a law firm in late 2019 to conduct an investigation after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with Gates over several years. The Journal reported that Gates resigned before the board's investigation was finished, citing another person familiar with the matter.

An unnamed spokeswoman for Gates acknowledged to The Journal that there was an affair almost 20 years ago, and that it ended "amicably.'' The spokesperson told The Journal that "his decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.'''' When he left Microsoft's board last year, Gates said he was stepping down to focus on philanthropy. In an email sent to The Associated Press late Sunday, Microsoft said that it "received a concern in the latter half of 2019 that Bill Gates sought to initiate an intimate relationship with a company employee in the year 2000. A committee of the Board reviewed the concern, aided by an outside law firm, to conduct a thorough investigation. Throughout the investigation, Microsoft provided extensive support to the employee who raised the concern." Earlier this month, Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage but would keep working together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world. Gates was formerly the world's richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over USD 100 billion. Earlier Sunday, The New York Times reported that Gates had developed "a reputation for questionable conduct in work-related settings.'' The Times reported that on at least a few occasions, Gates made overtures to women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The Times cited people with direct knowledge of his behaviour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resurgence of COVID infections to put brakes on cos' earnings recovery: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Monday said if the second wave of the pandemic does not decline to more manageable levels and results in a prolonged and wider lockdowns, it will have a more severe effect on companies earnings recovery.It said t...

Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia to merge as GoTo Group

Indonesian ride hailing company Gojek and the countrys biggest e-commerce firm Tokopedia said Monday that they are merging to form the GoTo Group, adding to surging competition in Southeast Asia that is attracting billions of dollars from i...

J-K gets 7 new oxygen plants from Germany

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday received seven new imported oxygen plants from Germany with a cumulative generation capacity of 7,100 litres per minute LPM.The oxygen plants were carried by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Munich in Germany an...

Oppn triggering panic among people on Covid situation: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the opposition of triggering panic among people and health workers instead of increasing their confidence during the second wave of Covid-19.Adityanath made the allegation while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021