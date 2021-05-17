Left Menu

Chile peso strengthens, bonds steady after govt suffers defeat in constitution vote

With 90% of votes counted on Sunday, results showed candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera's Chile Vamos coalition had won only a fifth while independents picked up the most votes. Chile's peso strengthened 0.4% to trade at 696.50 to the dollar in a second straight session of gains, while sovereign dollar-denominated bonds stood their ground.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 17:51 IST
Chile peso strengthens, bonds steady after govt suffers defeat in constitution vote
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Chile's peso strengthened and the country's dollar-denominated sovereign bonds held steady on Monday after the country's ruling center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of seats in the body that will draft the new constitution. With 90% of votes counted on Sunday, results showed candidates backed by President Sebastian Pinera's Chile Vamos coalition had won only a fifth while independents picked up the most votes.

Chile's peso strengthened 0.4% to trade at 696.50 to the dollar in a second straight session of gains, while sovereign dollar-denominated bonds stood their ground. The vote to pick 155 citizens to rewrite the constitution was borne from fierce protests that erupted over inequality and elitism in October 2019 with the current constitution widely perceived to favor big business over the rights of ordinary citizens.

"It is clear that Chileans want to make a decisive break with the Pinochet era constitution, which is a great idea, but it is not quite clear where Chileans want to go," said Jan Dehn, head of research at asset manager Ashmore Group. "The only thing that looks likely is that Chile will have a larger welfare state. Chile can afford this."

New proposals - which could include potential changes to private land and water rights as well as employment legislation - will require a two-thirds approval and without a third of the delegates, the government will struggle to block radical changes to the constitution unless it can forge new alliances. "Punishment to traditional politics, independents heterogeneity, and extreme-left edge over moderates suggest a regime of heightened uncertainty ahead," JPMorgan's Diego Pereira wrote in a note to clients.

President Sebastian Pinera said his government and other traditional political parties should heed the "loud and clear" message that they had not adequately responded to the needs of citizens. Chile, one of the wealthiest, most stable democracies in Latin America, will hold general elections in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SP MLA pleads Defence Minister to trace missing Coast Guard sailor

A Samajwadi Party MLA from Amethi wrote a letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday urging him to help find the whereabouts of a missing Indian Coast Guard sailor hailing from the district.Rakesh Pratap Singh, SP MLA from Gauriganj...

FEATURE-Going home: COVID sparks Chinese exodus from Italian textile town

An unexpected victim of the coronavirus crisis is one of Italys largest Chinese communities, now dwindling rapidly after more than 30 years of growth in a small town in Tuscany.The Chinese began to settle in Prato, 11 miles 17 km north of F...

Delhi University lost over 35 teachers to COVID-19

In the last month, Delhi University has lost over 35 teachers to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Delhi University Teachers Union DUTA, each college under the university has seen at least three deaths, between teachers and st...

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 759 cr profit for Q4; revenue rises by 11.9 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year ended on March 31, 2021, and an annual turnover of more than Rs 1 lakh crore for the first time. The compan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021