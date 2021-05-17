Left Menu

16-year-old girl raped in UP's Amethi

The crime came to light when the girl complained of pain in her stomach and was found seven-month pregnant, police added.When questioned, the girl said she was raped by the youth several times in the past year had taken a pill from a local chemist to abort pregnancy, resulting in pain in the stomach. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police added.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 17-05-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 19:18 IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a youth in the past one year, police said here on Monday. The crime came to light when the girl complained of pain in her stomach and was found seven-month pregnant, police added.

When questioned, the girl said she was raped by the youth several times in the past year had taken a pill from a local chemist to abort pregnancy, resulting in pain in the stomach. A case has been registered in this connection and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police added.

