16-year-old girl raped in UP's Amethi

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a youth in the past one year, police said here on Monday. The crime came to light when the girl complained of pain in her stomach and was found seven-month pregnant, police added.

When questioned, the girl said she was raped by the youth several times in the past year had taken a pill from a local chemist to abort pregnancy, resulting in pain in the stomach. A case has been registered in this connection and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Efforts are on to nab the accused, police added.

