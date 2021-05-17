Raj govt to distribute 2,000 scooters to specially-abled youth

The Rajasthan government will distribute 2,000 scooters to differently-abled college students and youth under the Scooty Plan-2021.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal to distribute the vehicles for the specially-abled youth and those studying in colleges.

According to the proposal, 2,000 scooters will be distributed for the convenience of specially-abled people travelling for study or employment.

The CM also approved an additional budget provision of Rs 15 crore for the scheme.

The Scooty Plan-2021 was announced in the state budget for the year 2021-22.

