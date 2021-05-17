DST-supported start-up develops ventilation system in PPE suits

A Pune-based start-up has developed a compact, economical ventilation system for PPE kits that can prevent excessive sweating, the Department of Science and Technology said on Monday.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, health workers have to spend long hours in PPE kits, causing sweating in heavy suffocating protective gears.

The ventilation system, when attached with the conventional PPE kits with one simple modification, keeps the health workers' well ventilated preventing not only bodily discomforts but also possible fungal diseases in the body.

Nihaal Singh Adarsh, an engineering student from Mumbai, along with his start-up called Watt Technovations, developed the technology called 'Cov-Tech Ventilation System', at Research Innovation Incubation Design Laboratory (RIIDL) supported by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB) of the Department of Science & Technology in Somaiya Vidyavihar University.

''The 'Cov-Tech Ventilation System' can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn and can provide comfort to the doctors and medical practitioners working in the hospitals to treat Covid infected patients. "The design of the ventilation system ensures a complete air seal from the PPE kit. It provides a breeze of fresh air to the user in a gap of just 100 seconds," the DST said.

Adarsh received the NIDHI's PRomoting and Accelerating Young and ASpiring technology entrepreneurs (PRAYAS) grant of Rs 10,00,000 from the DST for prototype development and product innovation. The start-up also received Rs 5,00,000 as support from a new venture investment programme jointly conducted by RIIDL and K J Somaiya Institute of Management.

The product developed at a state-of-the-art prototyping facility at Dassault Systèmes in Pune was finalised as per the medical experts' advice.

"A team of mentors and experts from RIIDL supported the startup and helped them at every stage providing a conducive environment to help the innovator give the best output," said Gaurang Shetty, chief innovation catalyst at RIIDL.

The result was a compact, portable, and user-friendly device to provide a ventilation system for PPE suits. The Covtech Ventilation system is being used in Sai Sneh hospital, Pune and Lotus Multi- Specialty hospital, Pune and the company plans to scale up the uses by May/June, the DST added.

