Maha: Shopkeepers protest COVID-19 shutdown in Latur

Some shopkeepers' and business outfits on Monday held a protest in Latur in Maharashtra demanding that the state government allow them to open their establishments as the shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak had brought about heavy losses.

Protesters wearing black ribbons held placards and stood in front of closed shops on several roads, officer- bearers of these outfits said.

They claimed the number of COVID-19 cases were declining here and it was time the state government lifted restrictions placed on shops etc under the 'break the chain' initiative.

