Maha: Shopkeepers protest COVID-19 shutdown in Latur

PTI | Latur | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:05 IST
Some shopkeepers' and business outfits on Monday held a protest in Latur in Maharashtra demanding that the state government allow them to open their establishments as the shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak had brought about heavy losses.

Protesters wearing black ribbons held placards and stood in front of closed shops on several roads, officer- bearers of these outfits said.

They claimed the number of COVID-19 cases were declining here and it was time the state government lifted restrictions placed on shops etc under the 'break the chain' initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

