Nine black fungus cases reported in AP

Amaravati, May 17 (PTI): Nine cases of Mucormycosis, also known as Black Fungus, have so far been reported in different districts of Andhra Pradesh but there were no related fatalities, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Anil Kumar said superintendents of all hospitals have been asked to send in details of reported Black Fungus cases.

''Now that there is widespread panic over the mucormycosis cases, we have reviewed the situation to assess the treatment facilities in the state.All teaching hospitals in the state are equipped to handle these cases,'' he said.

The new disease would be included under the 'Arogya Sri Health Insurance scheme' so that affected persons could avail of free treatment in the empanelled private hospitals as well.

''We are working out the cost of treatment and other requirements. We will issue a suitable order, in a day or two, on the treatment and charges,'' the Principal Secretary said.

Black Fungus would also be declared a 'notified disease', making it mandatory for private hospitals to share details of the cases, if any, they were treating, he added.

While the Government of India allotted some quantity of injections (for Black Fungus), the state government decided to float a short tender to procure additional quantity.

''We will also launch an awareness programme across the state to educate people on the disease so that they dont get into unnecessary panic.Black Fungus mostly affects people with high diabetes and also coronavirus-infected,'' the official said. PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

