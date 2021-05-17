CM clears proposal to allocate Rs 700 cr for teachers, non- teaching staff salary in upgraded high schools

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved a proposal to allocate Rs 700 crore towards salary of teachers and non-teaching staff for the upgraded high schools.

A state government spokesperson said apart from Rs 700 crore allocation for the teachers of upgraded high schools, the CM also approved an allocation of Rs 191.41 core for salary of teachers in certain minority schools.

In addition, Rs 5.10 crore was approved for teachers of Sanskrit schools.

A sum of Rs 10 crore was also sanctioned for scholarships under Chief Minister Special Scolarship Scheme for 2021-22.

Also, Rs 60 crore was cleared for modernisation of state polytechnics, the spokesperson said.

