Rajendra Pal Gautam inspects facilities provided at children's home

Delhi's Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited children's homes on Monday to assess the facilities being provided to them.

He conducted a surprise inspection at the Nirmal Chhaya campus in west Delhi where various children's homes are located. Various children homes inside the Nirmal Chhaya campus have a total capacity of 290 but currently there are around 90 girls living here, a statement said. The minister inspected the kitchen to check the quality of food being prepared there. He was happy that the girls are given a balanced diet full of all the nutrients, a statement said.

''I am very happy to know that girls are not only given accommodation here, but the staff here is focussed on the all round development of all the girls. ''They are also given special training to seek employment. These girls are getting proper care and the day is not far when they will excel in life and become the pride of our country,'' the statement quoting him said.

He said the employment training, including computer training, embroidery weaving, music education, parlour training and sports will make girls competent and self-sufficient in every way.

