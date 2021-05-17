Left Menu

Rajendra Pal Gautam inspects facilities provided at children's home

Delhis Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited childrens homes on Monday to assess the facilities being provided to them.He conducted a surprise inspection at the Nirmal Chhaya campus in west Delhi where various childrens homes are located.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 22:43 IST
Rajendra Pal Gautam inspects facilities provided at children's home
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)

Delhi's Women and Child Development minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited children's homes on Monday to assess the facilities being provided to them.

He conducted a surprise inspection at the Nirmal Chhaya campus in west Delhi where various children's homes are located. Various children homes inside the Nirmal Chhaya campus have a total capacity of 290 but currently there are around 90 girls living here, a statement said. The minister inspected the kitchen to check the quality of food being prepared there. He was happy that the girls are given a balanced diet full of all the nutrients, a statement said.

''I am very happy to know that girls are not only given accommodation here, but the staff here is focussed on the all round development of all the girls. ''They are also given special training to seek employment. These girls are getting proper care and the day is not far when they will excel in life and become the pride of our country,'' the statement quoting him said.

He said the employment training, including computer training, embroidery weaving, music education, parlour training and sports will make girls competent and self-sufficient in every way.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Sticky' speech, other evocative words may improve language

During a study at the University of Miami, an associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences Department of Psychology had previously found that children tend to learn words higher in iconicity earlier in development then they do wo...

Zimbabwe government challenges ruling against chief justice

The Zimbabwean government on Monday appealed against a High Court ruling that extending the chief justices tenure by five years was illegal, in a case that has created a stand off between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the court. Lawyers ...

Teachers in govt-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-gen tech

Teachers in government-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence.Under a pact signed between the Tribal Affairs Ministry and tech giant Microsoft, AI curriculum will be ...

Cyclone Tauktae: 121 villages affected in Karnataka, eight dead

Eight people have lost their lives so far in the cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka, officials said on Monday.According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021