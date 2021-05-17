Left Menu

Teachers in govt-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-gen tech

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 23:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Teachers in government-run tribal schools will now teach students using next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Under a pact signed between the Tribal Affairs Ministry and tech giant Microsoft, AI curriculum will be made available to tribal students in English and Hindi at the Eklavya Model Residential Schools and Ashram Schools across the country.

Microsoft has adopted 250 EMRS in the first phase of the programme.

''Students from schools under the ministry will be mentored on projects involving AI applications for societal good and the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals,'' a statement said.

''Students will also be trained and exposed to gamified environments on Minecraft to help build design thinking skills,'' it said.

Teachers will be trained in a phased manner to use applications like Office 365 and AI applications in teaching.

''Though these programs, our students would get the required skill set through digital transformation and this would open a new chapter with AI and coding being a part of the curriculum,'' Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, Navtez Bal, executive director, public sector, Microsoft India, said: ''Our partnership with the ministry is a step to enable education equity, providing equal opportunity and access for the next generation of learners and educators from schools.'' PTI GVS HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

