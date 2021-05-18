Left Menu

EU reaches draft deal to facilitate entry of high-skilled workers

The European Union on Monday reached a provisional agreement that could make it easier for highly skilled workers from outside the EU to live and work in the 27-country bloc.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 01:21 IST
EU reaches draft deal to facilitate entry of high-skilled workers
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The European Union on Monday reached a provisional agreement that could make it easier for highly skilled workers from outside the EU to live and work in the 27-country bloc. The draft deal between the European Parliament and the Council, which is acting on behalf of member states, is designed to update the existing Blue Card work permit system that was introduced in 2009.

It would see the required salary threshold lowered and the minimum duration of a work contract reduced. The recognition of professional skills in the IT sector would be facilitated. The EU's executive Commission welcomed the draft deal.

"Today's agreement gives the EU a modern, targeted legal migration scheme that will allow us to respond to skills shortages and make it easier for highly skilled professionals to join our workforce," Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said. The Commission has been aiming to reform the Blue Card scheme since 2016, arguing the hurdles for the admission of workers were too high.

Both sides still need to confirm their deal by adopting the new Blue Card scheme. Member states will then have two years to implement the measures into national law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

Health News Roundup: India reports 281,386 new coronavirus infections; CDC recommends U.S. schools continue to use masks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan: High-ranking PKK militant killed in Iraq operation

Turkish security forces have killed an alleged high-ranking Kurdish militant in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkeys president said Monday.Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting that the slain militant was allegedly responsible...

Canada 'very concerned' about Kyrgyzstan takeover of Centerra gold mine

Canada on Monday said it was very concerned by Kyrgyzstans move to impose external management on Centerra Golds Kumtor Gold Company and warned it could have far-reaching consequences on foreign investment in the country.On Sunday, Centerra ...

Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

A struggling Venus Williams got more than she bargained for in the form of divine intervention when heavy winds resulted in a controversial time violation in her 5-7 6-2 6-2 loss to Anna Schmiedlova at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Mo...

WHO welcomes U.S. donation of more COVID-19 vaccine doses

The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021