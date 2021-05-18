Left Menu

Free employability training for young adults with Autism disorder

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 18-05-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 11:56 IST
The Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education (CADRRE), a non-profit organisation here, is launching a free employability training programme in July and August for young adults with autism.

According to a statement, the programmeis aimed to equip young adults on the Autism Spectrum, aged 18-24 years and have finished plus-two level of school education, with the skills required to be employable.

The course comprises 4-6 months of Life skills, communication skills and social skills training by an interdisciplinary team of psychologist, occupational therapist and speech language pathologist, followed by 3-6 months of job-specific training, and 3-4 months of onsite apprenticeship, it said.

The session would be at the CADRRE centre at Sasthamangalam here.

This programme, supported by funds raised by CADRRE from donations and CSR support from well-wishers, would be free- of-cost to deserving families.

Young adults with Autism whoare interested in registering for this programme should send in their biodata along with the Disability Certificate (if available), and a short note on ''my dream job'' by e-mail to info@cadrre.org or ninfo@cadrre.org.

The last date to email the application is 15 June, 2021.

The NGO has been conducting for the last four years a full day intervention programme in a school setting for children with Autism, belonging to the age group 2-16 years by an interdisciplinary team of expert Occupational Therapists, Speech Language Pathologists, Psychologists, Special Educators and Academic, Art and Music teachers.

TheCADRREis a not-for-profit organisation founded with the aim of transforming the lives of children affected withAutismSpectrum Disorder.

Autism is a neuro-developmental disorder of variable severity, characterized by difficulty in social interaction and communication and by restricted or repetitive patterns of thought and behaviour, signs of which begin during early childhood and usually last throughout a persons life.

The Government of India recognized Autism as a disorder in 2001.

It is estimated that there are over 1 crore individuals on the Autism spectrum in India.

Studies show that most of the individuals on the spectrum are unable to find meaningful employment and the young adult autism population faces significant, additional challenges to employment beyond those faced by many other disability populations.

With disproportionately high unemployment rate, getting trained in life skills, communication skills and soft skills is key to obtaining and maintaining employment for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders, the statement added.

