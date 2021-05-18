Taiwan to close schools amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Taiwan to close schools amid rise in COVID-19 casesReuters | Taipei | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:01 IST
Taiwan's government said on Tuesday that all schools would close until May 28 amid a rise in domestic COVID-19 cases.
The education ministry said that starting from Wednesday, classes would have to take place online.
