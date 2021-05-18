Left Menu

COVID-19: CBSE extends deadline till June 30 for schools to tabulate marks for class 10

The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown in several states due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and to ensure safety of teachers and staff members.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 14:32 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit it to the board, according to officials. The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

The decision has been taken in view of the lockdown in several states due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and to ensure safety of teachers and staff members. ''CBSE accords highest priority to safety and health of teachers. Keeping in view the situation of pandemic, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of affiliated schools, the board has decided to extend the dates,'' said Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE.

''The marks will have to be submitted to the board by June 30. For rest of the activities, the result committees can make their own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE, '' he added. The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country. According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The board had asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalising esults. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee. ''The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as finalisation of rationale document will happen by May 10. For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25,'' Bhardwaj had then said. The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation. Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes are again being suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme. PTI GJS GJS DV DV

