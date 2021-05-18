Left Menu

Combined competitive exam rescheduled amid spike in COVID-19 cases in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 15:47 IST
Amid the second wave of COVID-19, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday postponed the combined competitive (preliminary) examination to October 24, an official order said.

The examination was scheduled to be held on July 11, 2021.

''Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Combined Competitive (preliminary) Examination, 2021 which was scheduled to be held on 11.07.2021 shall be held on 24.10.2021 (Sunday),'' Deputy Controller Examination, J&K Public Service Commission, Vinay Samotra said in the order here.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi in another order announced additional COVID-containment measures to be followed by government departments.

''All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above shall attend office on all working days. For regulating the attendance of officers and staff below the level of Under Secretary, all heads of departments/offices shall prepare a roster to ensure that 50 per cent of staff attends office on every alternate day,'' Dwivedi said in his order.

He said the staff, which is not required to attend office on a particular day, shall work from home and be available on telephone and electronic means of communication at all times.

''This shall not apply to offices in the Civil Secretariat and move offices where staff has already been split by half. Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended till further orders,” the order said, adding that the decision was taken to ensure adherence to social distancing norms in government offices across Jammu and Kashmir.

