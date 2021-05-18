Left Menu

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

Also, the government will take care of their education, he said. All these announcements will be implemented after they are approved by the Delhi Cabinet, he said. The chief minister also said that all 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city will be provided free 10 Kg ration this month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 17:14 IST
Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. Also, the government will take care of their education, he said.

All these announcements will be implemented after they are approved by the Delhi Cabinet, he said.

The chief minister also said that all 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city will be provided free 10 Kg ration this month. The poor and needy even without ration cards will be provided free ration, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM laid emphasis on aggressive testing, awareness in rural areas for COVID control: K'taka CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on local containment zones, aggressive testing and creating awareness among people, especially in rural areas during his interaction with Deputy Commissioners DCs of various districts, Karnataka Chief...

Treat as representation plea to exempt NGOs from prior permission to receive foreign donations: HC

A PIL to exempt registered NGOs from taking prior permission under FCRA to receive foreign contributions in the form of equipment for COVID-19 was heard on Tuesday by the Delhi High Court which asked the Centre to treat the plea as a repres...

Germany pledges 40 mln euros to support civilians in Gaza

Germany on Tuesday pledged 40 million euros 48.86 million to ramp up humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza, where more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced by the latest Israeli airstrikes, according to the U.N. Today, I will lobby...

AB de Villiers not coming out of international retirement for T20 WC, confirms CSA

Cricket South Africa CSA on Tuesday announced that former Proteas cricketer AB de Villiers will not be coming out of retirement as the batsman has decided once and for all that his decision to retire remains final. Discussions with AB de Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021