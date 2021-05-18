Left Menu

JNU admin rejects teacher association's charge of being 'highly insensitive'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:30 IST
JNU admin rejects teacher association's charge of being 'highly insensitive'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday rejected the teacher association's allegation of being ''highly insensitive'' towards the faculty and students, and said it had all along adopted a flexible and lenient approach to help scholars amid the pandemic.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had criticised the administration on Monday after it initiated registration process for the students admitted in 2020-21, saying that many universities in the country had either declared vacation or suspended their online classes due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

''...JNU wants to stand out as the only institution to have not opted or allowed for any break between semesters for over a year and half during the Covid-19 pandemic,'' JNUTA said in a statement.

In response, the JNU issued a statement denying the ''baseless allegation'' and said that in view of the second wave, it had ''twice postponed'' the date of registration following the requests from the schools and the special centres.

''...only after the Deans of Schools and Chairpersons of all Special Centres suggested the need for starting the registration process for these students that a decision was taken to start the registration process,'' the varsity said.

It added that administration has all along adopted ''a flexible and lenient approach'' to enable the students to complete their courses and examinations by delegating the decisions on teaching, examination and evaluation processes to schools and special centres. ''The university has often extended the deadline of registration and has allowed late registration without late fine to help the students who face difficulties. The reported allegations thus are untrue and baseless,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Public comments invited on NYDA Board applicants

The public has been invited to submit comments on the candidates who have applied to be considered for appointment as the National Youth Development Agency NYDA board members.The Sub-Committee of the Portfolio Committee on Women, Youth and ...

Morocco's ambassador to Spain says some attitudes are unacceptable -Europa Press

Moroccos ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, told Europa Press before meeting Spains foreign minister over the Ceuta migrant crisis on Tuesday that some attitudes were unacceptable.Europa Press said it was a veiled reference to the hospit...

At least 57 migrants drown in shipwreck off Tunisia

At least 57 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunis as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy and 33 were rescued, humanitarian organisation Tunisian Red Crescent said on Tuesday.In recent weeks, drowning incidents have...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021