J-K govt forms committee to tackle possible 3rd wave of COVID

J-K govt forms committee to tackle possible 3rd wave of COVIDPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:09 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday formed a 10-member committee of eminent doctors to formulate an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the union territory, officials said. The committee will be headed by former director of SKIMS Soura, Dr Mohammad Sultan Khuroo and co-chaired by Executive Director of AIIMS Jammu, Dr Shakti Gupta, an order issued by General Administration department said.
The other members include Dr Samia Rashid, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Dr A G Ahangar, Dr Mohammad Saleem Khan, Dr Muzaffar Jan, Dr Rahul Gupta, Dr Yasin Chaudhary and Dr Khalid.
