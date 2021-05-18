Left Menu

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 20:45 IST
Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.

He also said that the children who have lost both parents, or single parent, due to Covid-19 will also be provided a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 up to the age of 25 years. Also, the government will provide them free education.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that all these announcements will be implemented in a few days after getting them approved by the Delhi Cabinet.

Kejriwal also said that each of 72 lakh ration card holders in the city will be provided free 10 Kg ration, including 5 Kg from a central government scheme, this month.

The poor and the needy will be provided free ration even if they are without ration card, he added. No documents will be needed to get ration by them, he said.

Delhi has lost 22,111 persons due to COVID-19 so far, according to a health bulletin on Tuesday.

Pointing that many families have lost their members, including breadwinners, Kejriwal said his government pondered over for days on ways to provide relief to them and also those whose livelihood has been affected due to lockdown.

''Each family in which death has occurred due to COVID, ex gratia of Rs 50,000 will be provided.'' ''There are also many families where the earning member died due to COVID-19. Such families will be provided a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 besides the ex gratia of Rs 50,000,'' he said.

Kejriwal said he knew many children who lost their parents to coronavirus and were rendered orphan.

''Such children whose both parents or single parent died due to COVID-19, will also be provided Rs 2,500 per month till they achieve 25 years of age. The Delhi government will also provide free education to them,'' he said.

''In these difficult times when people are in trouble, I will always stand beside you. It is my duty to help you whenever you are in trouble'' Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said that all the steps to provide relief to the people were being taken because they elected an ''honest'' government.

''We have made this possible by checking bribery and expenditure extravagance in government works and saving money.'' In a bid to help Delhi people hit hard by COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdown, the Delhi government has so far provided one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to registered labourers and auto, taxi drivers in the city.

The national capital on Tuesday reported 4,482 Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise since April 5, and 265 fatalities, while the positivity rate dipped to 6.89 per cent.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases and 340 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 8.42 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

One Piece Chapter 1014: Will the Kaido vs. Luffy battle end & who will save Luffy?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prahlad Singh Patel delivers keynote address at Museum Day program

International Museum Day falls on 18 May every year. The objective of International Museum Day, as declared by the International Council of MuseumsICOM, is to raise awareness about the fact that, Museums are an important means of cultural e...

Corona situation under control in Odisha: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday claimed that the corona situation in the state is under control due to emphasis on vaccination and timely administrative measure of lockdown.In the fight against the deadly virus, the administ...

Mexico eyes easing U.S. border curbs from June 22, depending on COVID

Mexico and the United States are discussing relaxing curbs on non-essential land border crossings from June 22, depending on the spread of COVID-19 and how many people in both countries have been vaccinated, Mexicos foreign ministry said on...

Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco

A sudden influx of migrants swimming into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa is a serious crisis for Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, vowing to re-establish order promptly amid heightened diplomatic tension...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021