Top scholars presented with awards of excellence at Parliament

Chris Hipkins also presented Premier Awards to 12 students, while NZQA’s Acting Board Chair, Professor Neil Quigley, presented awards to the top achieving student in each of the 36 New Zealand Scholarship subjects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-05-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 09:30 IST
“I congratulate all the winners, and acknowledge the parents, friends, teachers, schools and loved ones who have supported and encouraged each of the students,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

New Zealand's highest-scoring students have been recognised and presented with awards of excellence by the Prime Minister and Minister of Education today at Parliament.

Rohan Kumar from Hutt International Boys' School and Yi Fan (George) Yang from Westlake Boys' High School were today presented with the Prime Minister's Award for Academic Excellence at the New Zealand Qualifications Authority's annual Top Scholar Award ceremony.

"This award recognises New Zealand's top-scoring student in 2020's New Zealand Scholarship Examinations and represents the pinnacle of academic achievement at secondary school. In 2020, Rohan and George received the same scores across their Scholarship subjects," Education Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"Each of these students has not only shown themselves to be academic champions but leaders in their communities. Their interests stretch well outside of the classroom to include service, sport and helping other students so they, too, can succeed.

"It takes commitment, hard work and extraordinary ability to be one of our Top Scholars - particularly in a year disrupted by a pandemic.

"I congratulate all the winners, and acknowledge the parents, friends, teachers, schools and loved ones who have supported and encouraged each of the students," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

