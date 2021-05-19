NSE Academy, Bharathiar University sign pact to establish Centre of Excellence for capital mkts

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:50 IST
NSE Academy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, has joined hands with Bharathiar University in Tamil Nadu for creating a Centre of Excellence for capital markets.

The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard, NSE said in a statement on Wednesday.

This Centre of Excellence is crafted to prepare the faculty of Bharathiar University and its affiliated colleges to enhance their knowledge in the domain of financial services.

NSE Academy will work closely with Bharathiar University to provide the industry-ready curriculum which has been designed by industry experts, it said.

The Centre of Excellence will also facilitate the faculty and students to have a regular interaction with industry practitioners through workshops, industry sessions and hackathons, it added.

''Financial well-being is a key motto of NSE as there is a high need for people to know more about the markets. NSE has been playing a pivotal role with the help of technology and tools in supporting and providing a learning platform for this purpose,'' Hari K Chief Business Officer National Stock Exchange of India said.

According to him, the association between NSE Academy and Bharathiar University will bring about significant change in the education space and provide the learners with high-quality content and specific skills for the students.

''There is a need for educating and transforming the students in such a way that their skills could be useful for the industry who in turn can sensitize and bring the first-time investors and develop the equity saving culture among the investors,'' P Kaliraj, Vice Chancellor, Bharathiar University, said.

He, further, said that the collaboration will address the problem of lack of adequate skilled resources and will be committed to promoting financial skills in India.

