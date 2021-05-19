Special task force will be formed to protect children from third COVID wave: Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the Delhi government will form a special task force to protect children from the third wave of COVID-19. He said the decision was taken at a meeting with officials.If the third wave of COVID comes, then we have to be prepared in advance to fight it.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:21 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the Delhi government will form a special task force to protect children from the third wave of COVID-19. He said the decision was taken at a meeting with officials.
''If the third wave of COVID comes, then we have to be prepared in advance to fight it. In a meeting with the officials today took some important decisions. To create special task force to protect children from the third wave, better management of adequate beds, oxygen and essential medicines than last time,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Delhi
- Kejriwal
- Hindi
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
COVID: US flights with medical supplies for India delayed till Wednesday
'Scale issue' differs in COVID-19 surge in US and India, says WHO's India representative
Israel to send medical aid to India to fight COVID-19
66 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 6,150
Budget 2021: Robertson asks Minister to look at areas of COVID spending