BITSoM to collaborate with London Business School for global faculty

BITS School of Management (BITSoM), a global business school, under the aegis of BITS Pilani, on Wednesday said it will enter into a collaboration with the London Business School (LBS) to enhance global exposure for its students.

Under the letter of intent, signed between the two partners, BITSoM's faculty pool will be further strengthened by the developing relationship with LBS. BITSoM and LBS will also explore co-creating an executive leadership programme exclusively for women leaders in India.

Under this collaboration, students will also get an opportunity to spend two weeks in London for an immersion programme. “The immersion program will deepen students' understanding of cross-cultural leadership and expose them to a new wave of entrepreneurial energy,'' BITS Pilani Chancellor and BITSoM Governing Council Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at a virtual event.

BITSoM Mumbai was launched in January this year.

