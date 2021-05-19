22 out of 75 missing from sunk barge confirmed dead: Sources

22 out of the 75 people missing from the barge that sank after getting caught in a severe cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea are confirmed dead, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

''Bodies of 22 persons have been fished out and they are being brought to shore,'' a source said.

There are 53 persons still missing, he said.

The barge 'Papaa-305' had 261 persons on board when it got caught in the storm. Of these, 186 persons were rescued.

