Left Menu

Over one million students assessed as eligible for NSFAS funding

Khosa was addressing the media, following an oversight visit by the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology at the scheme’s head office in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:10 IST
Over one million students assessed as eligible for NSFAS funding
While noting these achievements, Khosa said there continue to be challenges that the organisation faces, which ultimately impact the student experience. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) says a total of 1 263 671 students have been assessed as eligible for funding.

NSFAS Board Chairperson Ernest Khosa said the number of eligible students for 2021 funding includes 712 428 first time entry students and 551 243 continuing students, with 323 445 from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and 940 226 universities.

Khosa was addressing the media, following an oversight visit by the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology at the scheme's head office in Cape Town on Tuesday.

He said that NSFAS Board requested to meet the committee to introduce itself following its appointment on 1 January 2021. The board also wanted to share its strategy to turn around the organisation and to pledge its commitment to cooperating with the committee, as an oversight structure of Parliament.

Khosa highlighted that despite the operational challenges experienced by the scheme when it was converted into a full bursary fund from being a provider of student loans in 2018, the scheme continued to grow and has contributed to changing the lives of many South Africans.

"To illustrate, in 2017, there were 254 826 students funded and 40 564 graduates were produced. In 2018 these number grew by 84% leading to 361 449 students funded, and 59 249 graduates were produced," Khosa said.

While noting these achievements, Khosa said there continue to be challenges that the organisation faces, which ultimately impact the student experience.

These include, amongst others:

Student funding shortages;

Student-centred model – delays in funding decisions, appeals processing, disbursements; weak queries resolution mechanism; policy issues such as the N+ 2 rule, absentee parents, postgraduate funding, student accommodation etc.;

An organisational structure that is not aligned to student-centred model, lack of consequence management, lack institutional performance management;

Negative audit outcomes; and

Systems that are not fully responsive to the core business of the organisation.

Strategies to address challenges

Khosa said during the meeting with the committee, the board shared its strategies to address amongst other issues, the continuous challenges facing the organisation.

On the student funding, he said the scheme will support the work of Higher Education and Training (DHET) in assessing funding mechanisms.

The board is also developing a fund-raising strategy.

"On student cantered model, we have commissioned an application system and process that will make real-time funding eligibility decisions; appeals will be immediate for new students and for continuing students a new appeal portal will be introduced in the second semester which will assist in timely decision making.

"The board, working with the DHET is exploring some funding policy issues. The board has initiated the process of reviewing the organisational structure to align to the student-centred model. This work is expected to be completed within three months," Khosa said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Family angry at UK govt review of report on unsolved slaying

The family of a private investigator murdered in London more than 30 years ago an unsolved crime blighted by police corruption has accused the British government of interfering with publication of a report into the killing.Daniel Morgan w...

Australia exhumes body of 'Somerton Man' to solve 70-year-old mystery

Police in the southern Australian city of Adelaide exhumed the corpse of a man who has been dead for more than 70 years in an attempt to identify him and solve a mystery that has captured the popular imagination, authorities said on Wednesd...

Ireland hopes to reopen indoor dining in early July - deputy PM

The Irish government is hopeful of being able to reopen indoor restaurant dining and some mass events in early July as high vaccination levels pave the way for the full reopening of the economy, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on We...

Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract

City-based GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy for the third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil who is currently competing for AGS Events Racing team at the Europe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021