Left Menu

CEM pulls plug on contact sports with immediate effect

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the decision was taken during a virtual meeting held on Wednesday morning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:33 IST
CEM pulls plug on contact sports with immediate effect
“During the last week in term one, school sports activity related COVID-19 outbreaks in Gauteng province were reported and have been gradually increasing in term two,” it said. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The Council of Education Ministers (CEM) has pulled the plug on all contact sports with immediate effect, following COVID-19 cluster outbreaks in public schools.

According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the decision was taken during a virtual meeting held on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the department said non-contact sports training is permitted to proceed provided all social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are observed and there is zero physical contact between the participants.

Minister Angie Motshekga gazetted directions in consultation with related stakeholders allowing non-contact sports, sports-related activities, school-based art, and cultural activities to resume without spectators when the schools reopened this year.

According to the department, this was subject to adherence to health and safety measures.

"During the last week in term one, school sports activity related COVID-19 outbreaks in Gauteng province were reported and have been gradually increasing in term two," it said.

According to the department, it is evident that despite following the protocols as guided by the directions on extramural activities and standard operating procedure on prevention and containment of COVID-19 that contact sport was a contributor to the spread of the virus.

"Following the school sports activities related COVID-19 outbreaks in Gauteng and the general rise of cases in communities across the country, the Outbreak Response Team said that the risk was high when engaged within close-contact sports, especially with people who did not live together," the department said.

SAnews reported last week that academic activities were suspended in two schools in Gauteng after 11 Coronavirus infections were detected in Krugersdorp High School and six at St John's College.

"In this regard, all sporting activities have been suspended with immediate effect until the cluster outbreak is subsequently over with no further cases reported including the preparatory school sport."

The department said it will continue to monitor the situation and announced that a government gazette will be issued with notice in the coming days.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore asks US embassy 'not to interfere' in domestic matters after webinar with LGBT group

Singapore on Wednesday asked the US embassy here not to interfere in its domestic, social and political matters after it co-hosted a webinar with a local LGBT support group earlier this week, according to a media report.Socially conservativ...

COVID: Hyundai extends support worth Rs 10 cr to Tamil Nadu govt

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its CSR arm has donated Rs 10 crore as COVID-19 relief aid to the Tamil Nadu government. The auto major said it has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund under Hyundai Cares 3.0 C...

IPGA, Pulse Australia and Austrade co-host Chickpeas and Lentils Webinar - an IPGA Knowledge Series Initiative

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 19 ANIBusinessWire India The webinar featured a focused discussion on Chickpeas and Lentils including key factors like production, demand-supply scenario, etc. in India and Australia. The webinar was organized ...

U.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX -U.S. official

The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organizations COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID Gayle Smith told a news conference....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021