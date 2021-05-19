Left Menu

NIPS Hotel Management Ranked Among the Best 90 Hotel Management Colleges in the World

Mr. Vivek Pathak, Founder and Managing Director of NIPS has maintained a consistency in bringing quality education, world class teachers and best academic programs combined with industry ready internships internationally under one roof since the inception of the institute in 1993.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:44 IST
NIPS Hotel Management Ranked Among the Best 90 Hotel Management Colleges in the World

Kolkata, West Bengal, India (NewsVoir) NIPS Hospitality Management Institute recently awarded with the Recognition of Quality Culinary Education Program by World Association of Chefs’ Societies, the highest body of the global culinary network, comprising over 100 chefs’ associations, representing chefs at all levels and across all specialties worldwide. With this award and recognition, NIPS joins the Top 90 Elite Hotel and Culinary Schools of the World. The track record and success rate of NIPS alumni has made an impact in the hospitality industry throughout India and worldwide. The college has created the best talent in the industry and its alumni are working as Directors, Vice Presidents, General Managers, Executive Chefs, Entrepreneurs, Wine experts, Cruise Managers etc with big companies. NIPS hotel management ranked among the top 90 hotel management institutes of the world for its performance and quality education. A pioneer in the hospitality educational industry for 27 years, NIPS Hotel Management college has caught the global attention for its outstanding placement records. The institute has been awarded with the prestigious Black Swan Award for Best International Placements and grabbed the coverage in Forbes magazine also. Mr. Vivek Pathak, Founder and Managing Director of NIPS has maintained a consistency in bringing quality education, world class teachers and best academic programs combined with industry ready internships internationally under one roof since the inception of the institute in 1993. Mr. Pathak has achieved several accolades for his indispensable contribution to the industry for the last 25 years. The college has seen an exemplary growth in its internship records over the years. No wonder that NIPS is the frontrunner in the field of hospitality education in India. The college is offering programs like Diploma, Degree, Master in Hotel/Hospitality management and Culinary courses. “What started as a small initiative two decades ago, has become a legacy today, NIPS has expanded into NIPS Hospitality Group, canopying several ventures within the Hospitality industry for creating a self-sufficient platform for growth and excellence,” says Mr. Vivek Pathak while telling about his journey to achieve a milestone in the hospitality education industry. Apart from the awards and recognition NIPS is known for being a home to many internationally acclaimed personalities and famous chefs as teachers and trainers at the campus. The joining of highly acclaimed Master Chef Judge Chef Kunal Kapur to impart his expertise as Chef de Specialiste, added another glory and laurels to NIPS achievements. The NIPS growth and success stands on strong shoulder famous Chef Gomes (Chef of The Year for three consecutive times), Ranabir Ray. Asst. Director, and Samrat Dutta, Academic Head. The powerful bond between the teachers, students and alumni of NIPS is one of its key strengths that makes it the best institute to study for placements and helped to achieve global recognition in the media. Mr. Vivek Pathak advises young professionals in the hospitality industry to “Focus on a goal, never be intimidated by mistakes which are part of life learning, basically understanding from mistakes and taking firm steps forward to success.” “NIPS is on a mission to aid students in developing hospitality management skills besides gaining the in-hand knowledge to achieve executive level positions in the global world of hospitality business, and to make a positive difference in the world,” he added. About NIPS Hotel Management NIPS Hotel Management College is a premium hotel management institute founded by Mr. Vivek Pathak in the year 1993. It is the frontrunner in hospitality education offering Diploma, Degree & Master in Hotel/Hospitality & Culinary courses. NIPS Hotel Management is an educational institute providing degrees in hotel and hospitality management. The first batch of students graduated in 1996. Affiliated to MAKAUT, (former WBUT) and AICTE and offers undergraduate, masters and diploma courses in hotel and hospitality management. Image: Mr. Vivek Pathak, Founder and Managing Director PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

76 held so far over black-marketing of oxygen, Remdesivir in Haryana: Police

Seventy-six people have been arrested so far in Haryana for black-marketing of medical oxygen and Remdesivir injections during the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior police officer said here on Wednesday.The demand for medical oxygen and Covid-19 ...

Daily COVID recoveries count dwarfs daily cases for 6th day in a row

Daily COVID-19 recoveries count in the country has outnumbered the daily new cases for the sixth day on the trot, informed the Central government. On Wednesday, India registered 2,67,334 fresh infections and as many as 4,529 COVID-related d...

Sonalika announces financial support for its dealers, employees

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika on Wednesday announced financial support for its dealers and their employees, including assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of demise due to COVID-19, as part of the pandemic relief measures.The company will provid...

Four-fifths of income losses during 1st wave incurred by private sector: Report

Almost 80 per cent of all income losses during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 were incurred by the private sector in India, while in many other countries the entire loss was on respective governments, a report said on Wednesday. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021