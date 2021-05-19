Left Menu

AP budget session on Thursday, Guv to address House virtually

PTI | Vja | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:06 IST
AP budget session on Thursday, Guv to address House virtually
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Budget session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislature will be held here on Thursday with the customary address of the Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who will address it virtually for the second consecutive year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per established practice, the two Houses of the Legislature do not transact any business after the customary address by the Governor to the joint sitting and completing the formalities in a day will be breaking last year's record wherein the Budget session was held only for two days on June 16 and 17.

''This session will be a new record,'' a senior Legislative official noted.

On March 28, the government promulgated an Ordinance for a Vote-on-Account budget for the first three months of the 2021-22 financial year.

Apart from the budget, the government also has to replace certain other Ordinances promulgated in the last six months.

The Ordinances include one for the establishment of the AP Medical Education and Research Corporation, AP Survey and Boundaries (Amendment), Municipal Laws (Amendment) and Municipal Laws (Second Amendment).

There will be no opposition party in the Assembly as the Telugu Desam decided to boycott the session, protesting the ''undemocratic rule'' of the YSR Congress.

The TDP had stalled the adoption of the crucial Appropriation (Budget) Bill in the Legislative Council last year.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LG directs for setting up COVID care centre in every panchayat in J&K

In a bid to strengthen health infrastructure in rural areas amid the COVID-19 second wave, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed district authorities to ensure a five-bed COVID Care Centre in every panchayat of the...

Sebi proposes merger of debt securities rules into single one

To ease compliance burden on listed entities, Sebi on Wednesday proposed merger of listing rules pertaining to debt securities and non-convertible redeemable preference shares into a single regulation.The proposal is aimed at harmonising wi...

DGP reviews security scenario, police response to second wave of COVID-19 in Jammu

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday reviewed the security scenario and the response of his force to the second wave of COVID-19 here, a police spokesman said.He also dedicated operations command vehicles, ...

Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after incursion row

Russia said on Wednesday it had offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion.Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021