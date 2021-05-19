Left Menu

6 places added to tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites: Prahlad Patel

These proposals will remain in tentative list for a year after which the government will decide which one of them to push for in their final dossier to UNESCO, officials said.With the addition of these six sites, the UNESCO has 48 proposals in tentative list of India.As per Operational Guidelines, 2019, it is mandatory to put any monumentsite on the Tentative List TL before it is considered for the final nomination dossier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 23:34 IST
6 places added to tentative list of UNESCO world heritage sites: Prahlad Patel
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Satpura Tiger Reserve and Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh are among the six places that have made it to the tentative list of UNESCO's world heritage sites, Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday.

''ASI had sent nine places for inclusion in the list of possible UNESCO world heritage site and six have been approved for the tentative list. These include Bhedaghat and Satpura Tiger Reserve,'' tweeted Patel who is from the state.

He also tweeted about the other sites which made it to the list stating their specialities.

The six picked sites, other than the two in Madhya Pradesh are Riverfront of the historic city of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, serial nomination of Maratha military architecture in Maharashtra, Hire Benkal, Magalighic site, Karnataka and Temples of Kanchipuram. These proposals will remain in tentative list for a year after which the government will decide which one of them to push for in their final dossier to UNESCO, officials said.

With the addition of these six sites, the UNESCO has 48 proposals in tentative list of India.

''As per Operational Guidelines, 2019, it is mandatory to put any monument/site on the Tentative List (TL) before it is considered for the final nomination dossier. India has 48 sites in the TL as of now. As per rules, any country can submit the nomination dossier after one year of it being on the TL. So we can utilise this time to prepare the nomination dossiers,'' an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Army keeping an eye on drill by Chinese military near Ladakh region: Gen Naravane

The Indian Army is keeping a constant eye on activities by the Chinese military including a drill it is conducting in its training areas near Ladakh region and there were no violations by either side since the implementation of the disengag...

Cyclone: Gujarat govt to give Rs 4 lakh each to kin of dead

The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to various incidents related to cyclone Tauktae that ravaged coastal areas of the state.Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who mad...

Saudi Arabia: Residents show vaccination proof

Saudi Arabia says starting in August, residents must show proof of vaccination to enter government offices, use public transportation, attend schools and other activities.The move is the first by the kingdom to tie the economic reopening to...

CID records cop's statement over his charges against Param Bir

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department CID on Wednesday recorded the statement of police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge here in connection with the allegations levelled by him against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021