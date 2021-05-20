Left Menu

Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks relief for middle class from COVID impact

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 11:59 IST
Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks relief for middle class from COVID impact
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the middle class is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take public welfare steps such as ensuring that private hospitals do not overcharge people, inflation is reined in and relief is given to traders.

In a letter to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said the second wave of the pandemic has severely affected the masses and people have had to bear ''unbearable pain'' due to the alleged lack of preparation on the part of the administration. ''The mayhem in April-May has made it clear that the government had no planning. Many unnecessary rules and red-tapism brought a mountain of problems for the people,'' the Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh said.

While on one hand, the pandemic has taken so many people away from us, on the other it has created huge difficulties in terms of livelihood, employment, and business, Priyanka Gandhi said.

''Today, crores of people are apprehensive about their future, their means of earnings have decreased and inflation has increased very fast. This has particularly put the middle class in trouble,'' she said.

Instead of leaving the people to fend for themselves in these difficult situations, the government needs to take some public welfare steps and provide relief to the people, she said.

In her letter to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi made five suggestions for providing relief to the people of the state.

She pointed out that while private sector hospitals have played a big role in the pandemic, there have also been complaints from across the state of private hospitals charging a hefty amount for treatment from the people. Priyanka Gandhi urged the chief minister to sit with the representatives of private hospitals so that people-friendly prices can be fixed according to the medical facilities provided.

The state government should also ensure compensation to those who have been charged excess money by hospitals, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also called on the chief minister to rein in inflation and fix the prices of household items such as edible oils, vegetables, and fruits, so that people don't have difficulties during the lockdown.

The Congress leader also flagged the problems being faced by the people due to high electricity bills and urged the state government to give relief in their payment, while also not increasing the price of electricity any further.

''Schools in the state are closed but parents are under pressure to deposit fees every month. There is also a crisis in front of schools to pay salaries to their teachers etc.,'' she said.

The state government should sit down with the representatives of the schools and parents and prepare a roadmap for providing a fee waiver as well as a package of financial aid to the schools.

Priyanka Gandhi also called for a roadmap to be prepared to give relief to the state's traders and shopkeepers who are facing problems due to lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WEEXPOINDIA Auto Show - South India's largest International Motor Show, 16th - 19th September 2021, Hitex Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, May 20 ANIBusinessWire India After a massive success of two world class PAN India shows in the Education space, WEEXPOINDIA is partnering with Telangana Government to host the new hybrid format of International Aut...

Sports News Roundup: Bruins again edge Caps in OT; Flames down Canucks in regular-season finale and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Athletics-Trailblazing American sprinter Lee Evans dies aged 74American sprinter and Olympic activist Lee Evans, the former 400 metres world record holder, died on Wednesday aged 74, USA ...

Ukraine appoints new health minister to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations

Ukraines parliament on Thursday appointed Viktor Lyashko as the new health minister, urging him to speed up vaccinations against COVID-19.Lyashko was a deputy health minister and replaced Maksym Stepanov, fired this week being accused of fa...

Ageing China boosts private sector role as pensions time bomb ticks

China is tweaking its 1.2 trillion pension system to increase private sector involvement as its population ages rapidly and underfunding looms, but experts say fundamental changes are needed to provide adequate safety nets. The China Bankin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021