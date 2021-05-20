Left Menu

IIHM helps set up a 25-bed Oxygen Support Isolation Centre, Waives students fees who lost the earning parent and Offers fee assistance to parents who lost jobs

Witnessing the widespread desolation and suffering that people are experiencing, IIHM has joined hands with several NGOs to set up a 25-bed Oxygen Support Isolation Centre in New Town, Kolkata to provide basic treatment and Oxygen supply to the needy.The IIHM family, that includes the students at large, have also been deeply affected by the COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 13:19 IST
NEW DELHI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world and for the past two months, in the country leaving families devastated as the virus has gripped and taken away a member from them. Scarcity of oxygen, lack of beds in hospitals and desolate queues outside cremation grounds paint a bleak picture of the nation in the minds of people nowadays. While staying safe is of utmost priority, standing beside devastated families is also a social responsibility.

Trying to shine a ray of hope amidst this desolation, the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) has stepped in to do its bit towards community welfare. Compassion is the key word in the Hospitality industry and IIHM is practising just that. Witnessing the widespread desolation and suffering that people are experiencing, IIHM has joined hands with several NGOs to set up a 25-bed Oxygen Support Isolation Centre in New Town, Kolkata to provide basic treatment and Oxygen supply to the needy.

The IIHM family, that includes the students at large, have also been deeply affected by the COVID-19. On 15th May, a student from one of the campuses lost his father to the virus. The family is devastated as the father was the only breadwinner of the family. In this situation, the livelihood of the family is at stake, let alone paying the fees for the boy's education. In this condition, IIHM extended its hand of support and has waived off all the remaining fees of the student so that he can complete his course. Dr Suborno Bose, Chief Mentor of IIHM, said, ''Amidst this mass devastation, we cannot just sit and watch people suffering, but have to come forward and help people in need in whatever way we can. In case of our student, too, we cannot bring back the departed soul, but we can surely try to stand by these families and do our part.'' The institute has circulated a message to everyone, to approach them if they hear of any student currently studying in IIHM, who has lost a parent and who was the earning member of the family, so that the institute can support them in whichever way possible. The hospitality management institution is truly practising the values of the hospitality trade by coming forward wherever possible to support people in this pandemic. Not just those who have been ailing, but also to those parents who have suffered job losses due to the pandemic and lockdown, IIHM has also promised to consider fees assistance on a case to case basis. Students have been asked to mail to their directors at the campuses with their appeal.

www.iihm.ac.in About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times. The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. It was also featured in Forbes Magazine as Great Indian Institute and Great Place to Study consecutively in the year 2018 - 2019 and 2019 - 2020. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1419597/IIHM_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

