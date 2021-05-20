Left Menu

Maha teen merges 50,000 images of moon to create detailed picture

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:04 IST
Maha teen merges 50,000 images of moon to create detailed picture
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A 16-year-old amateur astro- photographer from Pune has captured over 50,000 images of the moon and ultimately pieced them together to create a detailed image of the earth's only natural satellite.

Prathamesh Jaju is associated with Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (JVP), one of the oldest astronomy clubs in the country, where he learned about basic astrophotography over the last three to four years.

Talking to PTI, Jaju, a Class 10 student, said he was finally able to take the time to do the project earlier this month, after his board exams were cancelled amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

It took him around five hours to capture the moon using his telescope and camera, and another 40 hours to process the image using different editing softwares.

Many may wonder why he had to take 50,000 images and not a single shot, Jaju said.

''Often single images get pixelated and blurred when we zoom into them. To avoid that I used a mosaic technique, which in layman's terms is called panoramic photography,'' the teen explains.

Using huge magnifications, Jaju captured multiple videos of the moon, in which small craters were also captured.

''I shot around 38 videos of the moon. From each video, which was around a minute long, I could get around 2,000 images. From each video, one image was generated by merging all the images. So, from over 50,000 shortlisted images of 38 videos, I got 38 different frames (panels),'' he said.

The 38 frames were stitched together to create a detailed and clear image of the full panoramic moon, said the student of Vidya Bhavan High School here.

The image is so clear that one could zoom in as much as he wants without losing the details, '' Jaju claimed.

Meanwhile, JVP's vice-president Aniruddha Deshpande said Jaju has been a member of the organisation for a long time and has developed a good interest in astrophotography.

The image created by Jaju also holds scientific value, as different colours seen in the picture indicate mineral deposits on the lunar surface, Deshpande added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Founder of TikTok's Chinese owner stepping down as CEO

The founder of TikToks Chinese owner said Thursday he will give up his job as CEO to focus on longer-term initiatives, a step that comes amid uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will force the sale of the popular short video s...

Current COVID vaccines appear protective against variants, WHO Europe says

COVID-19 vaccines currently being deployed in the fight against the pandemic in Europe appear able to protect against all variants that are circulating and causing concern, the World Health Organizations regional director said on Thursday. ...

Fire breaks out in ESI hospital in west Delhi, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the ESI hospital in West Delhis Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.No injury has been reported, they said.A call was received around 1.16 pm that a fire has broken out on the second floor of...

Modify guidelines to compensate more people: UP govt to state EC on teachers' deaths during panchayat poll duty

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday suggested the state Election Commission to modify its guidelines so that more people, including teachers and shiksha mitras, who died due to COVID-19 during the panchayat poll duty could be given com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021