Son of Delhi Police ASI hangs himself at home

The son of an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died after he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan inside his home in south Delhis Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Thursday. The police said the deceased was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission UPSC examination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The son of an assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police died after he allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling fan inside his home in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Thursday. The police said Sandeep (22)was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead. Enquiry revealed that the deceased had allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated and post-mortem has also been conducted. The police said the deceased was preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination.

