Priyanka writes to UP CM, seeks relief for middle class from COVID impact

Asserting that the middle class is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take public welfare steps such as ensuring that private hospitals do not overcharge people, inflation is reined in and relief given to traders.

In a letter to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said the second wave of the pandemic has severely affected the masses, and people have had to bear ''unbearable pain'' due to the ''lack'' of preparation on the part of the administration. ''The mayhem in April-May has made it clear that the government had no planning. Many unnecessary rules and red-tapism brought a mountain of problems for the people,'' the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh said.

While on one hand the pandemic has taken so many people away from us, on the other hand it has created huge difficulties in terms of livelihood, employment and business, Priyanka Gandhi said.

''Today, crores of people are apprehensive about their future, their means of earnings have decreased and inflation has increased very fast. This has particularly put the middle class in trouble,'' she said.

Instead of leaving the people to fend for themselves in these difficult situations, the government needs to take some public welfare steps and provide relief to the people, she said.

Later, in a tweet, Priyanka Gandhi said the middle class is grappling with rising inflation, ''loot'' by private hospitals, electricity bills, school fees and traders reeling under lockdown.

Many people had to take steps such as taking loans, breaking fixed deposits and withdrawing money from provident funds, she said, adding that she has written to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to provide relief to the middle class.

In her letter, Priyanka Gandhi made five suggestions for providing relief to the people of the state.

She pointed out that while private sector hospitals have played a big role in the pandemic, there have also been complaints from across the state of private hospitals charging a hefty amount for treatment from the people. Priyanka Gandhi urged the chief minister to sit with the representatives of private hospitals so that people-friendly prices can be fixed according to the medical facilities provided.

The state government should also ensure compensation to those who have been charged excess money by hospitals, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also called on the chief minister to rein in inflation and fix the prices of household items such as edible oils, vegetables and fruits, so that people don't have difficulties during lockdown.

The Congress leader also flagged the problems being faced by the people due to high electricity bills and urged the state government to give relief in their payment, while also not increasing the price of electricity any further.

''Schools in the state are closed but parents are under pressure to deposit fees every month. There is also a crisis in front of schools to pay salaries to their teachers etc.,'' she said.

The state government should sit down with the representatives of schools and parents and prepare a roadmap for providing a fee waiver as well as a package of financial aid to schools, the Congress leader suggested.

Priyanka Gandhi also called for a roadmap to be prepared to give relief to the state's traders and shopkeepers who are facing problems due to lockdown. The Congress general secretary has in the past also written to Adityanath seeking relief for all sections of the society and flagging problems being faced by the people.

Priyanka Gandhi and other Opposition leaders have hit out at the state government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation, while the UP government has been rejecting all such criticism.

