Left Menu

Oxford college to keep statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes

Famous Rhodes scholars include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and feminist writer Naomi Wolf.His statue was removed from the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2015 after students led a Rhodes Must Fall campaign.During last years Black Lives Matters protests, historical monuments and statues around the world, honoring figures from Christopher Columbus to Belgiums King Leopold II, became flash points in protests.Perhaps most dramatically, in the English city of Bristol, the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was forcibly removed by protesters and thrown it into the harbor.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 17:26 IST
Oxford college to keep statue of imperialist Cecil Rhodes

The governing body of a college at Oxford University said Thursday it will not take down the statue of Victorian imperialist Cecil Rhodes on its facade despite the recommendation of a specially appointed commission for its removal.

Oriel College's governing body said there were “regulatory and financial challenges” and that it would focus more time and energy on “improving educational equality, diversity and inclusion amongst its student cohort and academic community.” The decision follows a long-running campaign for the removal of the statue of a man who made a fortune in the late 19th century from gold and diamond mines where miners laboured in brutal conditions. That campaign gained momentum last year during the Black Lives Matter protests.

The decision represents somewhat of a U-turn by the college.

At the height of the protests in June, an independent inquiry to examine Rhodes' legacy was set up after the governing body of Oriel College “expressed their wish” to remove the statue from outside the college.

Though a majority of members on the commission supported the original wish to remove the Rhodes' statue, Oriel College said its governing body has now ''decided not to begin the legal process for relocation of the memorials.” “The governing body has carefully considered the regulatory and financial challenges, including the expected timeframe for removal, which could run into years with no certainty of outcome, together with the total cost of removal,'' it said.

Rhodes was an education benefactor whose legacy includes Oxford University's prestigious Rhodes scholarships, which have been awarded to international students for over a century. Famous Rhodes scholars include former U.S. President Bill Clinton and feminist writer Naomi Wolf.

His statue was removed from the University of Cape Town in South Africa in 2015 after students led a “Rhodes Must Fall” campaign.

During last year's Black Lives Matters protests, historical monuments and statues around the world, honoring figures from Christopher Columbus to Belgium's King Leopold II, became flash points in protests.

Perhaps most dramatically, in the English city of Bristol, the statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston was forcibly removed by protesters and thrown it into the harbor. Colston was prominently involved in England's slaving company, the Royal African Company, which transported tens of thousands of Africans across the Atlantic Ocean.

Neil Mendoza, Oriel College's principal, acknowledged that the decision not to remove Rhodes' statue will be “disappointing to some,” but highlighted the initiative the college will take to improve its outreach.

“It has been a careful, finely balanced debate and we are fully aware of the impact our decision is likely to have in the U.K. and further afield,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags, and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people...

Mother, son found dead at home in northeast Delhi

A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Umlesh 56 and Ashok 29. They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

Court deals Ghosn costly blow in his case against Nissan-Mitsubishi

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros 6.1 million in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021