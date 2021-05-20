Left Menu

Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college to retain statue

An Oxford University college said it would not remove a statue of the 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of British anti-racism protests due to high costs and complex heritage planning rules.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:00 IST
Rhodes will not fall: Oxford college to retain statue

An Oxford University college said it would not remove a statue of the 19th century colonialist Cecil Rhodes that has been a target of British anti-racism protests due to high costs and complex heritage planning rules. Oriel College has been under pressure for several years from the "RhodesMustFall" campaign which argues the statue on its facade glorifies racism. The movement stepped up again during last summer's global wave of anti-racism protests.

An independent commission set up to investigate the issue had backed the college's original wish to remove the statue. However the college said on Thursday it had now taken into consideration the challenges of removing the statue. It will accept other proposals to improve equality and diversity amongst its students and academics. It will also work on the "contextualisation" of the relationship with Rhodes.

The commission noted that the government, which would have a role in approving any removal, had backed a 'retain and explain' approach to contested historic statues and sites. "The Governing Body has carefully considered the regulatory and financial challenges, including the expected time frame for removal, which could run into years with no certainty of outcome, together with the total cost of removal," Oriel said.

Neil Mendoza, the Provost of Oriel College, said he understood that the "nuanced conclusion" would disappoint some. Rhodes, a mining magnate, was a central figure in Britain's colonial project in southern Africa, giving his name to Rhodesia, present-day Zimbabwe, and founding the De Beers diamond empire. He expressed racist beliefs and implemented racial segregation measures that paved the way for apartheid.

A head of Rhodes was chopped away from its bust at a monument on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town last year. A student at Oriel in his youth, he endowed the Rhodes Scholarships, which have allowed more than 8,000 students from around the world, including former U.S. President Bill Clinton, to study at Oxford.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian police seize weapons, Nazi flags from far-right group

Italian police said they found weapons, Nazi flags, and pictures of dictator Benito Mussolini in the homes of the members of a white supremacist movement who were trying to build a new fascist party. Officers searched the homes of 25 people...

Mother, son found dead at home in northeast Delhi

A woman and her son were found dead inside their house in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, police said. The deceased has been identified as Umlesh 56 and Ashok 29. They stayed on the first floor and ran a general store on...

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopias parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board NEBE said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Sh...

Court deals Ghosn costly blow in his case against Nissan-Mitsubishi

Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros 6.1 million in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021