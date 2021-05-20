Left Menu

Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopia's parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board (NEBE) said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.

NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Shimelis announced the new date at a news conference in the Ethiopian capital.

