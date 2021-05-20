Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board

Ethiopia's parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board (NEBE) said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.

NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Shimelis announced the new date at a news conference in the Ethiopian capital.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)