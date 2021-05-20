Ethiopian parliamentary election to be held June 21 - electoral board
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:08 IST
Ethiopia's parliamentary election will be held on June 21, a spokeswoman from the National Electoral Board (NEBE) said on Thursday, representing a roughly two week delay from the previously scheduled date of June 5.
NEBE spokeswoman Soleyana Shimelis announced the new date at a news conference in the Ethiopian capital.
