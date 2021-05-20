Left Menu

Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:16 IST
Board exams to be held in Bengal after COVID-19 crisis is contained: Minister
Bengal education minister Bratya Basu on Thursday said this year's state board examinations will be held once the COVID-19 crisis is contained.

Basu also said that officials of his department will sit for talks with senior members of board of secondary education and council of higher secondary education, and a decision would be taken in consulation with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, keeping all safety concerns in mind.

''In the past 100 years, the world hasnt faced a crisis situation such as the one we are facing right now.

There is, however, a rule of nature, and the pandemic would not rage on forever. Once the situation is brought under control the exams can be held,'' he told reporters at Bikash Bhavan -- the state education department headquarters.

The minister further said that midday meals will be made available in all schools, where buildings were being converted into COVID-safe homes in accordance with the administration's directions.

State board examinations for classes 10 and 12 were earlier slated to be held in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

