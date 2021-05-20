Left Menu

Two teachers in J&K dismissed for allegedly indulging in anti-national activities

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 21:49 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday dismissed with immediate effect two teachers for allegedly indulging in anti-national activities. They were removed from service using a special provision available in the Constitution.

The orders issued by the General Administrative Department said the Lt Governor dismissed with immediate effect, two teachers of the Education Department -- Mohammad Yousuf Ganie and and Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Kupwara district -- in the ''interest of the security of the state''.

The identical orders read that the Lt Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available that the activities of the two officials are such as to warrant their dismissal from service under sub-clause of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

The orders said that it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the cases in the interest of the security of the state.

On April 30, the Lt Governor had dismissed three government officials, including an assistant professor, from service over alleged anti-state activities.

The spree of dismissals followed the constitution of a committee last month that is empowered to look into allegations of involvement of government employees in anti-state activities and recommend the dismissal of those found involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

